NCASA 2024 Conference recognizes PSRC superintendent

WILMINGTON — Dr. Freddie Williamson, Superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County, was awarded the North Carolina Association of School Administrators’ (NCASA) 2024 Raymond Sarbaugh Leadership Award during the NCASA 2024 Conference on Educational Leadership.

This award, named in honor of NCASA’s first full-time executive director, the late Raymond Sarbaugh, is given annually to an NCASA member who shows outstanding leadership in public school service, as well as a commitment to enhancing and supporting the efforts of fellow public school administrators.

Over his decades of service to North Carolina public schools, Williamson has distinguished himself as a “leader among leaders” through his tireless dedication to improving public schools and for his support of his school leader colleagues and the thousands of students they serve.

Williamson has served as the Robeson County Superintendent since 2020, after previously serving as Superintendent of Hoke County Schools for 15 years.

Editor’s Notes: Find the complete report in Saturday’s Robesonian, delivered to subscribers or available in local news racks.

About NCASA: The NC Association of School Administrators (NCASA) serves more than 7,000 school leaders from across the state and was established in 1976 with a mission of ensuring student success through visionary leadership.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].