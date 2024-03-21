LUMBERTON — Two local educators have received grant funding to help learning and STEM concepts come alive in their classrooms.

Dr. Philippe John Sipacio, a multilingual learner educator at East Robeson Primary School and Long Branch Elementary School, and Kayla Hendrix, a Peterson Elementary School educator, were both awarded grant funds from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund’s PRISM (Promoting Innovation in Science and Mathematics) Awards.

Sipacio will use the $4,498.85 PRISM Award to provide students at East Robeson Primary School with quality, hands-on, inquiry-based activities and enhance their excitement for STEM in the classroom. Sipacio’s goal is to strengthen language learning for multilingual learners by integrating robotics into the school’s early literacy and English Language Development programs.

“Our project’s name is IEL CARE for MLs, which seeks to aid K-3 Multilingual Learners in the ELD program by utilizing robotics as a teaching technique to enhance their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills,” Sipacio said.

“The funds provided will be used to purchase materials, equipment, and supplies to implement a high-quality curriculum and activities in the school,” he added.

Hendrix will use her school’s $3,000 grant award to incorporate a makerspace into her classroom, which is a collaborative space where students can learn.

“Through hands-on activities like building, creating, and problem-solving, students are actively engaged in the learning process, which helps them develop a deeper understanding of concepts.

Makerspace encourages students to work together, share ideas, and collaborate on projects, promoting teamwork and communication skills,” she said.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].