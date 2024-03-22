MAXTON — A suspect wanted in connection to a 2022 murder was arrested Thursday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Timothy Earl Smith Jr., 28, of Maxton was wanted in relation to the death of Kendrick Shane Locklear, 26, of Maxton.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a prepared media statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 24, 2022, at approximately 1:43 p.m, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to McCallum Road, Maxton, regarding a shooting victim inside a vehicle.

Locklear was found dead upon the arrival of the deputies.

“This is yet another example of our Homicide Detectives doing a great job to bring forth closure to a grieving family” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “While we may know the potential suspect at the time of the incident, we must have evidence to support the case against them. Sometimes, that includes awaiting forensic and technical evidence to prove the suspect was involved. Sometimes, witnesses will come forward with information not originally disclosed at the time of the crime. Ultimately, our goal is to bring a person to justice for the crime they committed and hold them accountable for their actions.” Smith is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Smith or the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

“The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts,” According to Thursday’s statement. “This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”