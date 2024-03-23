THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

March 27: Fire burns local barber shop. The March 27, 1924 Robesonian stated that “Fire caused by filling a gasoline container while lighted yesterday afternoon did $5 damage to the barbershop adjoining Mr. J.N. Sessons store on Chippewa Street. Flames were extinguished by the local fire department, chemicals being used. The shop is conducted by Mr. J. A. Ballock.

March 24, County churches face taxation. The March 24, 1974 Robesonian reported that about 150 churches in Robeson County have failed to apply for tax exempt status and will lose this traditional religious organization benefit if action is not taken by April 1. Under new state laws, churches are still entitled to tax exemptions but must first make formal applications.

March 24. Council briefed on NE Park progress. The March 24, 2015 Robesonian carried the following headline and story: Council briefed on NE Park progress. Lumberton’s Northeast Park could one day include an amphitheater, splash pad and multi-sport field. Those features were among several proposed [March 23] during the first day of Lumberton City Council’s annual two-day planning workshop. No votes were taken during the meeting.

March 23, City on rebound after 1-2 punch. A story by Scott Bigelow, Robesonian staff writer reported, “After twin blows from hurricanes, green shoots are popping up all over in Lumberton as construction surges in retail, hospitality, restaurant and housing sectors with government spending joining in to produce an economic boom.

March 25, UNCP to offer a Doctor of Nursing Practice program. On March 25, 2023, The Robesonian carried the following: “The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has received approval from the UNC Board of Governors to establish a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) with a population health focus.”

NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

March 23, Culminating Battle of the Tuscarora War, 1713. On March 23, 1713, the Tuscarora Indian stronghold known as Neoheroka fell to colonial militiamen. As a result of the action, 950 Indians were killed or captured.

The conflict was years in the making. As European settlers encroached on Indian land to meet the needs of the growing colony of North Carolina, tensions escalated between the two groups. In 1711, the Tuscaroras, who controlled most of the land between the Neuse and Roanoke Rivers, began a war with the colonists.

In 1713, the government of North Carolina appealed to South Carolina for assistance. That colony sent Colonel James Moore, who marched his combined force of North and South Carolina militia and allied Indians to Neoheroka. He had been informed that the Tuscarora tribe had placed its largest concentration of warriors at a fort there, on a branch of Contentnea Creek in what is now Greene County.

Archaeological investigations of the fort have revealed a series of interconnected bunkers and tunnels supplied by large quantities of provisions. The fort covered an acre and a half and had high palisades.

The fall of Neoheroka signaled the end of concerted Indian resistance to colonists. By the end of the Tuscarora War, about 200 whites and 1,000 Indians had been killed. An additional 1,000 Tuscaroras were sold into slavery and more than 3,000 others forced from their homes.

March 24, Carolina Charter Issued, 1663. On March 24, 1663, King Charles II granted a charter for land in America to the Lords Proprietors, who were eight of his closest supporters during the Restoration of 1660. Since a permanent English settlement in the new world was important, the king gave broad powers to the proprietors.

The powers granted political and religious freedoms to the inhabitants of Carolina, which stretched from the Atlantic Ocean to the South Seas, encompassing an area roughly from the middle of Albemarle Sound to what is now the Georgia/Florida border. Inhabitants of the new colony claimed many of the same rights as English citizens, the right to import and export goods, the right to be tried in Carolina for a crime committed there, personal and property rights and a basic form of religious freedom.

In 1665, another charter was issued which amended the 1663 document and moved the northern boundary to include the prosperous and more populous Albemarle region. It is likely that no more than two of the proprietors ever saw any of their Carolina lands, and their control over the colony was unstable. Regardless, many of the charter’s provisions became the basic principles upon which American freedom is based.

March 25, Howard Cosell, North Carolinian: Like Him or Lump Him. On March 25, 1918, television sportscaster Howard Cosell was born Howard William Cohen in Winston-Salem. Before Cosell turned three, his family moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where he later changed his surname from Cohen to Cossell to reflect his Polish roots. Cosell studied law at New York University, passed the state bar in 1941 and served in the U.S. Army in World War II.

After the war, Cosell practiced law in Manhattan and hosted a Saturday-morning ABC radio show featuring Little Leaguers interviewing major leaguers. He became a full-time ABC sportscaster in 1956, first gaining fame as a boxing announcer. He went on to co-anchor Monday Night Football, for which he is now best known. With his staccato style of speech and trademark “tell-it-like-it-is” approach, Cosell transformed sports broadcasting, winning fans and detractors alike. He wrote four best-selling books, made several movie cameos, and was inducted into the American Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame in 1993.

Diagnosed with cancer in 1991, Cosell died of a heart embolism in 1995, at 77. The next year, he was posthumously awarded an Emmy for lifetime achievement in sports.

March 28, Stoneman’s Cavalry Drove Old Dixie Down. On March 28, 1865, Maj. Gen. George Stoneman’s troops marched through Blowing Rock.

Union cavalry under Stoneman, commander of the Union army District of East Tennessee, conducted one of the longest cavalry raids in history. About 5,000 men under Stoneman’s command entered North Carolina with a mission “to destroy and not to fight battles” in order to expedite the close of the Civil War.

Stoneman’s raid coincided with the raids of Gen. William T. Sherman in the eastern sections of the state.

Stoneman divided his men and sent detachments throughout the region, securing the destruction of factories, bridges and railroad lines. The army relied heavily on local citizens for food and supplies, often emptying local storehouses.

Stoneman’s raids in North Carolina lasted from late March until May. The men marched more than 1,000 miles during the raid and historians credit the expedition with assuring the death of the Confederacy.

The march is considered such a success because it captured artillery pieces and took thousands of prisoners while destroying Confederate army supplies and blocking a line of possible retreat for both Lee’s and Johnston’s armies.

NATION AND WORLD HISTORY

March 24, Exxon Valdez crashes in Alaska, creates massive oil spill. On March 24, 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez (vahl-DEEZ’) ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.

March 25, ‘Scottsboro Boys’ are taken off train and wrongly accused. On March 25, 1931, in the so-called “Scottsboro Boys” case, nine young Black men were taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two white women; after years of convictions, death sentences and imprisonment, the nine were eventually vindicated.

March 26, bodies of 39 members of Heavens Gate cult are discovered. On March 26, 1997, the bodies of 39 members of the Heaven’s Gate techno-religious cult who committed suicide were found inside a rented mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

March 27, ‘The ‘Godfather’ wins best picture, Brando refuses to accept best actor. On March 27, 1973, “The Godfather” won the Academy Award for best picture of 1972, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for best actor, and in what would become one of the Oscars’ most famous moments sent in his place actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who spoke out about the depiction of Native Americans in Hollywood. (In 2022, months before her death, the Academy would apologize for the “abuse” Littlefeather received at the time.) In 2022, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscar and won best actor just minutes later. (Smith was later expelled from the movie academy and received a 10-year ban from the Oscars.)

March 28, Three Mile Island has partial nuclear meltdown. On March 28, 1979, America’s worst commercial nuclear accident occurred with a partial meltdown inside the Unit 2 reactor at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pennsylvania.

March 29, US combat troops leave Vietnam.On March 29, 1973, the last United States combat troops left South Vietnam, ending America’s direct military involvement in the Vietnam War.

This Week In History is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard from Robesonian archives, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the Associated Press.