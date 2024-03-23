(CDC) — Before you travel, take steps to prepare so you can stay safe and healthy during your trip.

– Check CDC’s webpage for your destination to see what vaccines or medicines you may need and what diseases or health risks are a concern at your destination.

– Make sure you are up-to-date on all of your routine vaccines. Routine vaccinations protect you from infectious diseases such as measles that can spread quickly in groups of unvaccinated people. Many diseases prevented by routine vaccination are not common in the United States but are still common in other countries.

Know Your Health Status

– Make an appointment with your healthcare provider or a travel health specialist that takes place at least one month before you leave. They can help you get destination-specific vaccines, medicines, and information. Discussing your health concerns, itinerary, and planned activities with your provider allows them to give more specific advice and recommendations.

Share the following information about yourself or your trip with your provider:

– Special conditions such as pregnancy, allergies, or chronic health problems.

– Destinations on your itinerary.

– Type of accommodations (hotels, hostels, short term rentals).

– Type of travel (cruise, business, adventure travel).

– Timing and length of your trip.

– Planned activities.

Take recommended medicines as directed. If your doctor prescribes medicine for you, take the medicine as directed before, during, and after travel. Counterfeit drugs are common in some countries, so only take medicine that you bring from home and make sure to pack enough for the duration of your trip, plus extra in case of travel delays. Learn more about traveling abroad with medicine.

Plan for the unexpected. Sometimes unexpected issues occur during travel. Learn what you can do before you leave to protect yourself and your travel companions.

Get travel insurance. Find out if your health insurance covers medical care abroad. Travelers are usually responsible for paying hospital and other medical expenses out of pocket at most destinations. Make sure you have a plan to get care overseas, in case you need it. Consider buying additional insurance that covers health care and emergency evacuation, especially if you will be traveling to remote areas.

There are different types of travel insurance such as trip cancellation insurance, travel health insurance and medical evacuation insurance. Learn more about travel insurance.

Enroll with the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment ProgramExternal Link (STEP). Check for and monitor any travel advisories for your destination. Enrolling also ensures that the US Department of StateExternal Link knows where you are if you have serious legal, medical, or financial difficulties while traveling. In the event of an emergency at home, STEP can also help friends and family contact you.

Prepare for emergencies. Leave copies of important travel documents (e.g. itinerary, contact information, credit cards, passport, proof of school enrollment) with someone at home, in case you lose them during travel. Make sure someone at home knows how to reach you in an emergency. Carry your emergency contacts with you at all times.