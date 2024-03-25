PEMBROKE — On Friday, March 22, 2024, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and SWAT operators executed a search warrant at 294 Genes Road, Pembroke.

During the investigation and search, a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, firearms, U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Investigators arrested and charged James R. Jones, 46, and Bruce B. Jones, 52, both of Pembroke with Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver a Scheduled I Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver a Scheduled I Controlled Substance, Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

James and Bruce Jones were placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1,000,000 secured bond.

