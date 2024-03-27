PEMBROKE — Women and children experiencing domestic violence have a new advocate within the Lumbee Tribal Territory.

This week, Melissa Hunt, E.N.D. Project coordinator is expected to reach out to Lumbee Tribe of N.C. Community partners to share information and provide details about a new tool to help victims of violence.

The program, Enlightening Native Daughters or (E.N.D.) program, is a $198,000 grant to provide safety, support, intervention, court advocacy and direct services to American Indian women and children suffering from sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking across the four-county tribal territory.

The funding for the program came from the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Governor’s Crime Commission through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

Erica Locklear, E.N.D. Program manager, said domestic violence and sexual abuse among Lumbee people has become a problem of epic proportions that affects both the elderly and young females.

“Domestic violence numbers have continued to increase across our tribal territory,” Locklear said. “Our work to end violence against women requires every community member to break through denial and realize that battering is occurring in epic proportions in our communities. We must work together to find ways to weaken a batterers’ opportunity and empower our women.”

The Lumbee Tribe received the funding on March 12. The program will be administered through Lumbee Tribal Support Services, at the COMtech Technology Park at 171 Comtech Dr. Suite B, in Pembroke.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman Lowery said he is proud to have this grant to assist victims of domestic violence.

“The Lumbee Tribe is committed to working to end the violence against women, children and our families,” Lowery said. “Violence is not our tradition and we must find alternative ways to solve problems and lessen violence within our communities.”

Locklear states the project name Enlightening Native Daughters or (E.N.D.) reflects the shared journey to bring an end to hopelessness and violence against American Indian women and children thus restoring balance.

The grant funding will enable the Enlightening Native Daughters (E.N.D.) program to ensure that American Indian children, youth and adult victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking in rural Robeson County, NC are identified, assessed and appropriately responded to in a culturally specific manner.

The program will provide direct services, assistance and advocacy to victims who might otherwise remain unknown and unsafe from within the American Indian community. For more information about the E.N.D. Program, call Melissa Hunt at 910.522.5055.