Lumberton native and LHS graduate (’70, ) Mike Collins has been honored with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

According to The Order, “Since 1963, North Carolina’s governors have reserved their highest honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, for persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.”

Collins received the honor for presenting 3000+ seminars and webinars over 37 years for the NC Community Colleges Small Business Center Network. As president of The Perfect Workday Company, he has spoken multiple times at all 58 community colleges in North Carolina including frequent presentations for Robeson Community College.

Mike Collins is the son of the late Bill and Marie Collins. He was a member of the 1969 Pirates Championship Football Team. In ’68-’70, Collins was known as a popular local radio disc jockey on then-WTSB in Lumberton. He was chosen as an Outstanding Senior in 1970.

Collins graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel HIll (’74) with a focus on Radio, Television, and Motion Pictures. He received a Masters Degree from Duke University (’03) with a focus on Family Caregiver Wellness. Collins also studied in NC State University’s nationally-ranked Adult Education department, and at Oxford University.

At UNC-Chapel Hill, Collins was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. Later, he served on Kappa Council, the fraternity’s alumni board, for 20 years, 10 as president.

In addition to multiple articles in regional and national magazines, Collins is the author of 8 books, including The Perfect Workday Book, The Best Small Business to Start Right Now!, and Caregiver 101: 101 Ways to Keep Caregiving From Making You Crazy! He is also the producer of the award-winning video, Care for the Caregiver.