Incumbent official winner by tally of 875 to 870

LUMBERTON – The Robeson County Board of Elections confirmed incumbent Judy Sampson’s re-election victory over challenger Lacy Cummings in a Wednesday recount of the District 5 seat on the county Board of Commissioners.

The recount determined that Sampson was indeed the official winner by a five-vote spread, 875 to 870. Those were the same results from the official election canvas that was conducted on March 15.

On the night of the election primary, Sampson appeared to have eked out an unofficial two-vote win over Cummings, 866 to 864.

On March 19, Cummings filed an election protest with the local Board of Elections, with the votes recounted Wednesday at the Robeson County Board of Elections.

This marks Sampson’s second straight win over Cummings for the right to represent Robeson County District 5. Before those losses, Cummings lost three consecutive times to the late Raymond Cummings for a seat on the county board.

Following Wednesday’s vote recount, the county Board of Elections filed an order and did an administrative dismissal that will be sent to both Cummings and the state board.

“Thank you, District 5,” Sampson said from the offices of The Robesonian. “Ready to keep the county moving forward. That’s what we’re all about.”

She’s retired from the Campbell’s Soup plant in Maxton and is a former president of the Pembroke Area Chamber of Commerce.

She lives in Pembroke.

All seven other county board commissioners endorsed Sampson in her quest to be re-elected, Sampson said.

Cummings, 69, is a successful farmer from the Mt. Airy community of Robeson County.

“I was disappointed that the outcome wasn’t different,” he said. “I’m just looking to see what’s going on.”

Cummings can still appeal to the state regarding the administrative dismissal.