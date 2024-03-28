LUMBERTON — Any pesticides (insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, etc.) in original containers and are clearly labeled can be collected during Pesticide Disposal Collection Day.

Individuals with materials of unknown identity should contact North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County center, at 910-671-3276 for more details.

Mini-bulks, gas cylinders and household materials such as paints, oils, gas and explosives will NOT be accepted.

There is no charge for this service, but preregisterings should be done by April 14. Provid an estimated volume of products if containers are larger than 5 gallons.

Material should be taken to the Robeson County Fairgrounds, 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24 .