MAXTON – A Maxton man out on parole for robbery and felony weapon charges was taken into custody again this week for narcotics and weapon offenses, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenryn L. McMillian was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a stolen firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said, its Drug Enforcement Division and SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on Shady Lane in Maxton.

During their search, law officers said they seized a quantity of methamphetamine, a firearm, U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia.

McMillian was booked at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or send an email.