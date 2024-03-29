LUMBERTON — The UNC Health Southeastern Foundation’s 31st annual gala raised more than $221,000 to support Gibson Cancer Center patients, families, and facility.

“I’m grateful for the generosity of our community through their tremendous support of our Foundation gala as well as their longstanding support of our healthcare system,” said UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington.

Amanda and Donavon Hunt, along with Christy and Johnny Strickland, led the 2024 Foundation Gala Committee in supporting the fundraising efforts, which included a mobile auction, and a Fund-the-Need opportunity.

Upon entry to the Feb. 23 event, themed Where Hope Grows, Miracles Blossom, 600 guests received ribbon wands representing various colors supporting cancer awareness. UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Board Member Amanda Hunt, who is also a cancer survivor, then led attendees in a ribbon-wand raise cancer-support celebration.

“We are privileged to have served as co-chairs for this year’s Foundation Gala,” Hunt said. “UNC Health Southeastern consistently delivers exceptional healthcare to our community. When cancer hit our family, we sought a place where we could receive care and guidance throughout treatment. Gibson Cancer Center proved to be a godsend for us. The compassionate staff provided us with expert care, support, and hope. Many cancer patients from near and far come to our facility for treatment, recognizing it as a platform of excellence in our community and beyond. This year, the proceeds from the 31st Annual Foundation Gala are being dedicated to enhancing and improving Gibson Cancer Center. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended, donated, contributed auction items, sponsored, and supported the Foundation.”

The gala co-chairs, along with Ellington, wife, Lee, and UNC Health Southeastern Board of Trustees Chair Katie Davis, husband, William, and UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Board Chair Ron Roach, were on hand to greet guests as they arrived at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Center.

Live entertainment, provided by The Band PUNCH, and the Lounge Tent were both sponsored by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. Heavy hors d’oeuvres were provided by Two Brothers Catering and UNC Health Southeastern Food and Nutritional Services. Beverages were graciously donated by Healy Wholesale Company and Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated. Vintage Soul Photography’s Stephanie Nance provided special event photography capturing gala guests and images throughout the evening.

“For over 30 years, it has been a privilege to bring our region together to celebrate making a difference for the health of our community,” said Sissy Grantham, UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Executive Director. “Cheers to the 2024 Gala Committee, talented volunteers, gala sponsors, Billy Davis, NurserySouth, various UNC Health Southeastern departments, and generous auction donors, for not only providing us with a lovely, meaningful evening, but most importantly, for their part in supporting the amazing care Gibson Cancer Center provides our family, friends, neighbors, and community.

Since 1993, the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Gala has contributed approximately $3 million to advance and promote UNC Health Southeastern and the services the organization provides.

“Our UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Board of Trustees credits the gala’s long success to a supportive community, a talented gala committee, and devoted past gala chairs,” said Roach. “We are thankful to our gala chairs, committee, and sponsors for giving the support, generosity, passion, skill, and creativity that has made this three-decade long event successful.”

Opportunities to support the efforts of the gala are still available by donating a silent gift to provide for Gibson Cancer Center patients, families and facility by contacting the Foundation at (910) 671-5583, [email protected] or visiting the website at https://www.unchealthsoutheastern.org/foundation.