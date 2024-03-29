Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Eric Malloy, a native of Parkton, left, calls out commands during small boat operations aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, March 22.

Sailors assigned to deck department cast down a rigid inflatable boat during small boat operations aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean.

