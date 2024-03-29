Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Eric Malloy, left, a native of Parkton participates in small boat operations aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, March 22. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship underway with the U.S. 3rd Fleet. Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney

Sailors assigned to deck department cast down a rigid inflatable boat during small boat operations aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean.

Boatswain's Mate Seaman Eric Malloy, a native of Parkton, left, calls out commands during small boat operations aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, March 22.

