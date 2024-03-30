COMMUNITY CALENDAR

My Time to Shine KIDS Competition: 1 p.m. March 30, Carolina Civic Center, Lumberton. NEW THIS YEAR: “My Time To Shine KIDS!” We have added another show for any talented individuals under the age of 16. That’s right, there will be two competitions this year! Both shows will be on Saturday, March 30th, 1 p.m. for the KIDS competition and 7 p.m. for the Adult competition. Come and enjoy the shows. lumberton-nc.com/event/my-time-to-shine-kids-competition. 910-739-9999.

Easter Egg Hunt – Cukabury Farms, Cukabury Farms LLC 107 Pleasant View Church Road, Fairmont. The first hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. and the second hunt is scheduled at 1 p.m. Call 910-316-3184 for admission prices.

My to Shine Talent Competition: 7 p.m. March 30 Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, Lumberton. Purchase tickets through the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater website or call 910-739-9999.

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: 7 p.m. April 1, Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center, Lumberton. The Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for the recurring event. All events are at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County. Children’s Storytime, 4:30-5:30 p.m. April 2, Pembroke Library, robesoncountylibrary.org/events.

RCPL Book Club: 5-6 p.m. April 2 Robeson County Public Library, Lumberton, robesoncountylibrary.org/events

Robeson Road Runners, 6 p.m. April 3 at Chic Fil-A 230 Jackson Court, Lumberton. Don’t forget to attend the Robeson Road Runners monthly meeting at Chick Fil A today. Let’s make great plans for the future.

Charly Lowry: 7-10 p.m. April 4, Your Pie Pizza, Lumberton. On Thursday Charly Lowry is performing at Your Pie Pizza. lumberton-nc.com/event/charly-lowry-your-pie-pizza-4.

Music Jam Session: 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 5, The Barn at Risen Farms, Lumberton. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms and jam the night away. This event occurs the first Friday night of each month. lumberton-nc.com/event/music-jam-session/2024-04-05.

Da Bomb Barrel Racing: April 6. Southeastern Agricultural Center, Lumberton. ncagr.gov/mailto:[email protected]. 910-639-6387

Live Music: The 82nd Airborne chorus will perform a live concert at 10 a.m. April 9 at Robeson Community College.

Prettier Than Matt: 7-10 p.m., April 11, at Your Pie Pizza, Lumberton, Prettier Than Matt, two musicians performing at Your Pie Pizza Restaurant. Real life stories told in songs, some sad, some happy, so join the fun. lumberton-nc.com/event/prettier-than-matt-your-pie-pizza.

Four Beats for Pleasure Versatility Clinic: April 12 Southeastern Agricultural Center, Lumberton. ncagr.gov/mailto:[email protected]. 919-702-3383

Spring Sale-A-Bration: This event will take place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 in the Fairmont Town Hall parking lot as a fund-raiser for Fairmont youth team. Vendors, yard sale persons are welcome. Contact mayor Charles Lemp at 910-740-0277 for more information.

Writerz Block Series – IPA: 3-4 p.m. April 13 Inner Peace Center for the Arts, Lumberton. Artist Mixer, Youth Reading and Writing Mixer, Youth Poetry Symposium, Author Talk Writerz Block is a series of community writing events and/or workshop activities focused on literary arts in a way to introduce poets, creative writers and authors of various genres, to our communities and to increase awareness of Indigenous writers. This series will also provide an outlet to showcase young emerging writers, middle and high school youth grades 6-12, the opportunity to discover their writing voice and who live within marginalized areas. The event is free to the public, open to all writing levels whether you are published or a fan. lumberton-nc.com/event/writerz-block-series-ipa/2024-04-13. 910-739-9999.

John Whiteside – Visiting Authors Series: 6:30-8 p.m. April 18 Osterneck Auditorium, Lumberton. The Robeson County Public Library is presenting John Whiteside, the author of “The 1960’s Civil Rights Movement, Told by an FBI agent in the Mississippi Delta” in the Visiting Authors Series. The event is free and open to the public. lumberton-nc.com/event/john-whiteside-visiting-authors-series. 910-739-9999.

Carolina Food Truck Rodeo: Find good eatings at the Biggs Park Mall 3-9 p.m. April 19 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 20th. Enjoy live music, carnival rides, food trucks and vendors.

Arts on Elm Arts & Crafts Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 in Downtown Lumberton. Enjoy food trucks, kids activities, arts and crafts and live music

Robeson County Committee of 100 Annual Dinner/Program Meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 30 the Dinner/Program will include Speaker Chad Porter, coach and author of “Severed Dreams” and a Lumberton native.

