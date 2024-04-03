RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper recently declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

This Child Abuse Prevention Month, community organizations, government agencies, businesses, faith groups and other stakeholders will come together to focus on creating partnerships to prevent child maltreatment from occurring and the importance of building hope for children and families.

The theme of this year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month campaign is “Building A Hopeful Future Together.” The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Positive Childhood Alliance North Carolina (formerly Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina) recognize that every single child is filled with tremendous promise, and all North Carolinians are responsible for defending and nurturing that potential.

“We want North Carolina families to have access to supports they need, when they need them, so children can grow up in nurturing environments with hope for the future,” said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being Susan Osborne. “Policies and programs that put families first are critical to ensuring parents and caregivers have the resources they need to keep children safe within their own communities. We are continuing to work to transform the many systems that directly impact child and family well-being to build a North Carolina where everyone can thrive.”

Children who live in families with access to economic and social support are less likely to experience abuse and neglect. Too often, people think of raising healthy children as a parent or caregiver’s responsibility alone, but it takes community resources and partnerships to help lighten the burden of care and strengthen families. All North Carolinians share the responsibility of creating more positive outcomes for children by working together to address the underlying causes of health and social inequities in our communities.

In collaboration with statewide partners like NCDHHS, Positive Childhood Alliance NC (PCANC) is championing a new theory of change in North Carolina, which aims to build the well-being of our state’s children and families.

“At Positive Childhood Alliance NC, we are committed to challenging the status quo and advocating for policies that prioritize the well-being of all North Carolina children and families,” said PCANC President and CEO Sharon Hirsch. “By offering data-driven coaching and professional development, building public understanding and advocating for systemic change, we’re working toward a future where every child has more positive experiences filled with hope and joy, supported by caring relationships and connected communities.”

During Child Abuse Prevention Month, PCANC and NCDHHS are joining the national effort to reshape the narrative around child maltreatment prevention and increase investments in programs and policies that prioritize children and families. This month, and all year long, communities and individuals can help NCDHHS and PCANC advance family-centered prevention programs and policies by taking action in the following ways: