ROCKY MOUNT – Effective July 1, North Carolinians should notice an increase in a number of N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles fees.

The increase is directed by state law.

The Department of Motor Vehicles said it is required to adjust fees and rates every four years, based on the percentage change in the annual Consumer Price Index during the past four years.

According to the state DMV, the increase will be 19.18% for about 90 licenses and registration-related fees.

Examples of the changes include a $1 per year increase for a regular driver’s license. Currently, the fee is $5.50 for each year of the license, which is issued for five or eight years.

So, a five-year license will go up $5 and an eight-year license by $8. The issuance of a learner’s permit and a provisional license will increase by $4 overall, with a duplicate license increasing by $2.75.

Fees are also going up slightly for commercial driver licenses, copies of driving records and several other license-related processes.

For regular private passenger vehicle registrations, the annual fee will go from $38.75 to $46.25.

Registrations for commercial vehicles, motorcycles, for hire vehicles, house trailers, low-speed vehicles and electric vehicle fees are among others that will also increase.

The complete list of fee changes in the state can be seen online at https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Documents/2024-04-02-dmv-fees-increasing.pdf.