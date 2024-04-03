LUMBERTON – Lumberton Police have been investigating a fatal Friday shooting on the 500 block of East 21st Street.

At 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the exact address.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

After EMS arrived, the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, said a news release.

The victim, 27-year-old Charles Bethea of Lumberton, succumbed to his injuries around 7:17 a.m. Friday at UNC Health Southeastern, police said.

Bobby Desean Jones, 31, of Lumberton, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

Jones is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].