MAXTON — A local school here is among 29 schools across the state that were awarded funding as part of House Bill 259. Schools that received funding exceeded expected growth during the 2022-2023 school year and were identified as at least 80% economically disadvantaged.

Oxendine Elementary School was allocated $113,611 in PRC251-Economically Disadvantaged Public School Support Funds.

“This is a major story of turnaround work and exceptional instructional leadership,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson. “This is an opportunity to thank staff members, students, families and other stakeholders for their hard work and dedication to the school and community.”

Oxendine Elementary Principal Dr. Sheri Herndon attributes this success to the following practices throughout the school community: aligning curriculum and instruction, fostering a learning-focused culture, targeted interventions and personalization, distributed leadership and parental involvement.

Herndon said that by using the EL Education and Eureka Math Squared curricula and incorporating strong instructional practices for science and social studies, she was able to set a clear vision for rigorous, standard-aligned instruction that fostered a learning-focused culture. Our school works to support student success through small-group instruction, whole-group instruction and intervention.

The Instructional Leadership Team, which consists of the principal, assistant principal and academic coach, collaborates with teachers to empower them to make instructional decisions and engage in continuous improvement through collaborative conversations, observations, and

coaching. These practices have continued to result in increased student achievement. This aligns with the district’s strategic plan and its implementation of the Relay framework.

“This exciting news shows our work is focused on improving student outcomes daily. Through collaborative efforts, our school continues to address the needs of all students and families, building upon the foundation of learning,” Herndon said.

Funds were allocated based on the proportion of the 2022-2023 average daily membership of the qualifying school or schools represented by all eligible schools. These funds may be used for curriculum, activities necessary to support students and instructional personnel, and bonus and retention programs for any full or part-time employee at the qualifying school. The funds are intended to supplement, not supplant, local funds.

The PSRC leadership team and Principal Herndon will meet to determine how to spend the funds.

“Our staff members are committed to student success and work diligently with families to ensure awareness of school expectations. I am extremely proud of this accomplishment and what it means to our school and community,” she added.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at