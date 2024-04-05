PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Shuga. She is a very sweet and loving girl. She is a very calm puppy but definitely still loves to play. She gets along well with other dogs and children. We believe that she could do well with cats if properly introduced. She was born May 23 and is up to date on her vaccines, but she has not yet been spayed. She is also heartworm negetive. Her adoption fee is $250. Contact The Robeson County Humane Society & Friends for Life Shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit at 3180 West 5th St., Lumberton.