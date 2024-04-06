LUMBERTON – If you’re looking for a good book to read at an affordable price, make plans to visit to Robeson Community College next week.

RCC will be holding a community book sale in celebration of National Library Week, which is April 8 through April 12. The hours of the sale will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday in the Anne Moss-Biggs Library, which is located in Building 4, towards the middle of campus. Visitor parking is available behind the rose garden.

The sale is also a way to make room for new resources and an opportunity to raise money for student success initiatives.

“With the renovation, the Library had to deselect 1000 books to make way for the new multi-purpose glass room,” stated Maryellen O’Brien, the director of the Anne Moss-Biggs Library at RCC. “The President thought the community book sale would be a great way to raise money for our students.”

The library will offer various selections of books, audio books, and other learning resources.

“Some of our novels date back to the 1950’s to today,” O’Brien said. “We also have a collection of children’s books, academic titles from finance to business, nursing, how to improve study habits, things like that.”

The books will be reasonably priced from 50 cents to $5. Audiobooks, O’Brien says will be just $1.

And, that’s just what officials at Robeson Community College hope to hear from more people, like Miray, who will take an interest and be excited about the sale.

“It’s all for a good cause,” O’Brien said. “You’ll get to see the new library renovations, you can use the computers if needed, and we just always love to see people come by and see us.”

And, as Maryellen mentions, “It’s a great way to celebrate National Library Week.”

For media inquiries, please contact Cheryl Hemric, Public Information Officer, at 910-272-3241 or [email protected].

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].