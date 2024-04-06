COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Week of the Young Child will take place a 9 a.m. April 8, at Exploration Station, 104 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. WOYO, Week of the Young Child, is a celebration time of activities planned by local entities emphasizing the importance of providing “early learning” experiences for young children. April 6-12 has activities planned. Call 910-738-1114 or go to https://bit.ly/49lkfyI for more information.

Charly Lowry: 7-10 p.m. April 4, Your Pie Pizza, Lumberton. On Thursday Charly Lowry is performing at Your Pie Pizza. lumberton-nc.com/event/charly-lowry-your-pie-pizza-4.

Music Jam Session: 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 5, The Barn at Risen Farms, Lumberton. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms and jam the night away. This event occurs the first Friday night of each month. lumberton-nc.com/event/music-jam-session/2024-04-05.

Operation Prom will take place noon to 7 p.m. April 5, 219 Elm 219 Elm Stt, Lumberton. Thyis is an incredible giveaway opportunity to shop a large selection of formal dresses, along with jewelry and shoes. Some men’s attire is available, also. The event is free and open to middle school and high school students. Contact Gidget Vickers at 317-518-2980.

Spring Fling will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at His & Hers Greenhouse, 2278 E. Powersville Road, Lumberton. Join the festivities and shop for spring plantings, take a “barrel” train ride around the garden, visit with vendors and enjoy a time of fun with the family. Source: Lumberton Visitors Bureau.

Da Bomb Barrel Racing: April 6. Southeastern Agricultural Center, Lumberton. ncagr.gov/mailto:[email protected]. 910-639-6387.

82nd Airborne Division of the All American Chorus: The 82nd Airborne chorus will perform a live concert at 10 a.m. April 9 at Robeson Community College. Special seating will be available for veterans and is also available for groups upon request, but groups must R.S.V.P prior to the event by contacting Sherry Lofton at 910-272-3360 or [email protected].

Prettier Than Matt: 7-10 p.m., April 11, at Your Pie Pizza, Lumberton, Prettier Than Matt, two musicians performing at Your Pie Pizza Restaurant. Real life stories told in songs, some sad, some happy, so join the fun. lumberton-nc.com/event/prettier-than-matt-your-pie-pizza.

Four Beats for Pleasure Versatility Clinic: April 12 Southeastern Agricultural Center, Lumberton. ncagr.gov/mailto:[email protected]. 919-702-3383

Bunco Night: Lumberton Woman’s Club is sponsoring a fundraiser for service projects in our community

7-9:00 p.m. April 12, in the former J.C. Penney space in Biggs Park Mall, 2800 N. Elm St. Lumberton. No experience is needed to play Bunco, easy instructions are provided. There will be cash prizes, door prizes as give-aways and snacks for purchase to enhance the evening. For ticket information visit Gracie’s Boutique in the Biggs Park Mall office, or call Dawn Whitley at 910-785-1390. A limited number of tickets are available.

Spring Sale-A-Bration: This event will take place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 in the Fairmont Town Hall parking lot as a fund-raiser for Fairmont youth team. Vendors, yard sale persons are welcome. Contact mayor Charles Lemp at 910-740-0277 for more information.

Writerz Block Series – IPA: 3-4 p.m. April 13 Inner Peace Center for the Arts, Lumberton. Artist Mixer, Youth Reading and Writing Mixer, Youth Poetry Symposium, Author Talk Writerz Block is a series of community writing events and/or workshop activities focused on literary arts in a way to introduce poets, creative writers and authors of various genres, to our communities and to increase awareness of Indigenous writers. This series will also provide an outlet to showcase young emerging writers, middle and high school youth grades 6-12, the opportunity to discover their writing voice and who live within marginalized areas. The event is free to the public, open to all writing levels whether you are published or a fan. lumberton-nc.com/event/writerz-block-series-ipa/2024-04-13. 910-739-9999.

John Whiteside – Visiting Authors Series: 6:30-8 p.m. April 18 Osterneck Auditorium, Lumberton. The Robeson County Public Library is presenting John Whiteside, the author of “The 1960’s Civil Rights Movement, Told by an FBI agent in the Mississippi Delta” in the Visiting Authors Series. The event is free and open to the public. lumberton-nc.com/event/john-whiteside-visiting-authors-series. 910-739-9999.

Carolina Food Truck Rodeo: Find good eatings at the Biggs Park Mall 3-9 p.m. April 19 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 20th. Enjoy live music, carnival rides, food trucks and vendors.

Arts on Elm Arts & Crafts Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 in Downtown Lumberton. Enjoy food trucks, kids activities, arts and crafts and live music

Robeson County Committee of 100 Annual Dinner/Program Meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 30 the Dinner/Program will include Speaker Chad Porter, coach and author of “Severed Dreams” and a Lumberton native.

