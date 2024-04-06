Eclipse mania and other buzz

A Solar Eclipse sign is on Interstate 81 in Binghamton, New York, on Thursday. The highway leads to areas of the state that are in the path of totality. If clouds don’t get in the way, viewers in the path wearing eclipse glasses will see the moon begin to slowly cover the sun until it is completely blocked, a period of darkness called totality, during which temperatures drop and the sun’s corona will be visible.

Websites worth visiting

1. NASA’s official livestream event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MJY_ptQW1o

2. Exploratorium’s livestream event: https://www.exploratorium.edu/eclipse/livestream scroll down the page.

Spacestorm study

DENVER — When Monday’s solar eclipse casts its shadow, Colorado-based scientists will chase it in a jet flying faster than 500 mph and aim a coffin-shaped instrument straight at the sun’s corona, taking measurements that eventually could help weather forecasters predict space storms.

The federal government increasingly tracks geomagnetic space storms because solar flares and geomagnetic bursts from the sun can knock out power grids, satellites and air traffic control.

The scientists from the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder prepared near a runway at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport last week, installing their instrument on a Gulf V jet under overhead windows.

Inmates to view solar eclipse

NEW YORK (AP) — Six inmates who sued New York’s corrections department over its decision to lock down prisons during next Monday’s total solar eclipse will get to watch the celestial event after all.

Lawyers for the six men incarcerated at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in upstate New York said Thursday that they’ve reached a settlement with the state that will allow the men to view the solar eclipse “in accordance with their sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Clear skies above?

Clouds are expected in much of the eclipse’s path Monday thanks to storms that are moving across the central U.S.

As of Friday afternoon, the Northeastern U.S. looks like it has the best chance of clear skies, along with large patch of the central U.S. near southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois.

Baseball delayed

The scheduled start time for Monday’s game between the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins has been changed because of the total solar eclipse.

New York was initially set to host the Marlins at 2:05 p.m. The start was pushed back four hours.

“After reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday’s solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays, Major League Baseball and the Yankees have rescheduled the start time of the Yankees-Marlins game on April 8 at Yankee Stadium from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.,” the team said in a statement Thursday.

Ballpark gates will open at 3 p.m. As previously planned, the first 15,000 fans to arrive will receive a Yankees Solar Eclipse T-Shirt, the club said.

When will another total eclipse be visible?

The contiguous United States won’t see another total solar eclipse until 2044, according to NASA. That one will only brush Montana and North Dakota. In 2033, a total solar eclipse will be visible from northern and western Alaska.

Gas up if you go

The Illinois Department of Transportation and other state agencies along the path of totality are urging drivers to ensure they have a charged cellphone, a full tank of gas, and plenty of food and bottled water. As explained by Ken Brandt of Lumberton, long traffic delays are likely following the eclipse.

Tech Tips

First, get in the right position. You’ll want to be as close as possible to the path of totality, which passes over Mexico’s Pacific coast and ends in eastern Canada. Fifteen U.S. states get to see the full eclipse.

There are online maps to check if you’ll be anywhere near the path. NASA’s map shows how many minutes of totality there will be if you’re inside the path depending on location, and how much of a partial eclipse you’ll see if you’re outside of it.

For spectators in Mexico and Canada, eclipse expert Xavier Jubier’s website overlays the eclipse’s path on Google Maps, which allows zooming into street level detail.

Be ready to adapt to changing weather conditions. Use weather forecast and cloud coverage apps, including ones from the National Weather Service and Astrospheric, on the morning or the day before to find locations with clearer skies.

What can I use to plan a good shot?

With so many factors in play including cloud cover and the sun’s position in the sky, planning is key to getting the best image.

There are a host of smartphone apps for eclipse chasers. The American Astronomical Society has compiled a list of useful ones for both iOS and Android devices, including its own Totality app that shows your location on a map of the totality path.

The Solar Eclipse Timer uses your phone’s GPS to play an audio countdown to the moment of totality and highlights key moments. The app’s maker advises using a separate phone for taking photos.

Eclipse Calculator 2 for Android devices uses the phone’s camera to depict how the event will look in the sky from your position, using lines overlaid on top of the camera image. For iPhone users, apps like Sky Guide and SkySafari have eclipse simulators. There are other iOS apps that use augmented reality to simulate the eclipse, but they’re pricier and not yet on the society’s list.

How can I take a great photo of the eclipse?

Digital SLR cameras will produce the best photos. Their manual exposure controls and ability to add zoom lenses and accessories like remote shutter buttons will let you make great pictures.

Associated Press chief photographer Julio Cortez advises using a smaller aperture — f11 or f17 — to keep the focus “a little bit sharper.” When he shot the 2017 total solar eclipse, he used an ISO setting of 1250 and 1/500 shutter speed.

The rest of us have our smartphones.

NASA published detailed guidelines for smartphone eclipse photography in 2017 with the caveat that “smartphones were never designed to do sun and moon photography.” That’s because the wide-angle lenses on most devices won’t let you capture close-up detail. But new phones released since then come with sophisticated sensors, multiple lenses and image stabilization software that give a better chance.

Some experts suggest HDR, or High Dynamic Range, mode, which takes a series of pictures at different light levels and then blends them into a single shot — ideal for combining an eclipse’s very dark and very bright areas.

But don’t use flash. You can spoil the moment by ruining the vision of those around you whose eyes have adapted to darkness.

What will I need to protect against the sun?

The American Astronomical Society advises using a solar filter to protect cameras against intense sunlight and heat.

You can buy a filter that screws onto DSLR lenses, but it will take time to remove when totality happens. Cortez made his own with cardboard, tinted film and fasteners that he can quickly rip off.

For smartphones, you can use a spare pair of eclipse glasses and hold it over the lens, or buy a smartphone filter. There’s no international standard, but the society’s website has a list of models it considers safe. Make sure macro mode is not on.

If you plan to shoot for an extended time, use a tripod. To line up his camera after mounting it on a tripod, Cortez uses a solar finder, which helps locate the sun without damaging your eyes or equipment.

Cortez also advises bringing a white towel to cover up your gear after setting up to keep it from overheating as you wait for the big moment.

Can I take a selfie with the eclipse?

It’s very tempting to make a TikTok or Instagram-friendly eclipse video. Perhaps you want to selfie video, narrating into the camera while the cosmic ballet between sun and moon plays out over your shoulder.

Be careful: While you might think your vision isn’t at risk because you’re not looking at the sun, your phone’s screen could reflect harmful ultraviolet light, eye experts have warned.

And if you’re using a solar filter on the selfie camera, it will turn the picture dark and you won’t show up.

SunChips and other companies roll out eclipse promotions

More and more businesses are taking advantage of the total solar eclipse set to dim skies across North America on Monday.

In the snacks department alone, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Oreo to sell a limited doughnut-cookie creation. Sonic Drive-In is selling a “Blackout Slush Float.” And Frito-Lay’s SunChips has unveiled a new flavor that will only be available during the celestial event’s nearly 4 and a half minutes of totality.

MoonPie also kicked off a “Sun vs. Moon” smackdown-themed campaign as the chocolate snack maker promotes its “eclipse survival kit,” made up of four mini MoonPies and two pairs of eclipse glasses.

Meanwhile, airlines like Southwest and Delta have advertised eclipse-viewing flight paths. And beyond promotions from big-name brands, small businesses along the 115 mile (185 kilometer)-wide prime path are leading the charge to meet the incoming tourist demand.

Some towns and local vendors have been anticipating the celestial event and its huge crowds for years. There are oodles of special eclipse safety glasses for sale, along with T-shirts emblazoned with clever slogans and more astronomical souvenirs. Other offerings include eclipse-themed beer, specialty dining packages and watch parties at amusement parks, wineries and zoos.

Marketing tied to rare spectacles, like the sun’s disappearing act behind the moon, isn’t new.

In 2017, the last time the U.S. saw a big slice of a total solar eclipse, scores of companies tapped into the action — including Krispy Kreme.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company previously rolled out limited-edition chocolate glazed doughnuts for the 2017 eclipse, and those treats have made a few returns since. But that might not be the case for this year’s “Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut.” The Krispy Kreme-Oreo combo is set to be available from Friday through Monday, according to an announcement from the chain this week.