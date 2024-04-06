April 7-13 is a special time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers and encourage library use and support. All types of libraries across the country participate in this week.

This year’s theme is “Ready, Set, Library!” and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature and Newbery and Pura Belpre-award winning author Meg Medina will be the 2024 Honorary Chair.

In a press release from the American Library Association, Medina said, “I’m thrilled to serve as the honorary chair of National Library Week for 2024! Libraries connect our communities and enrich our lives in ways we may not realize, and one of my greatest pleasures is discovering the unexpected and beautiful things libraries offer. From book groups to lending sports equipment to providing a safe after-school hangout space and so much more, libraries support us wherever we find ourselves on the roadmap through life’s journey. Join me and the American Library Association in celebrating the gift of libraries everywhere and the adventures and opportunities they unlock for us every day. Ready, Set, Library!”

There are plenty of ways you can connect with your library during National Library Week! Visit one of our locations in Lumberton, Pembroke, St. Pauls, Maxton, Red Springs, and Rowland.

If you’re in Fairmont, ride by downtown and take a peek at the new library facility we’re preparing! April 9 is National Library Workers Day. If you have a favorite library worker, let us know! We’d love to hear from you. Connect with us on social media and keep up with the latest library news.

And if you love your library, please consider joining The Friends of the Robeson County Public Library. The purpose of the Friends of the Library is to support the use of the library’s resources and services; to receive and encourage gifts, endowments, and bequests for the library; to support and cooperate with the library in developing library services and facilities for the community; to lend legislative support where needed; and to support the freedom to read as expressed in the American Library Association Bill of Rights.

Annual membership forms are available on our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org. All donations are tax-deductible. The membership levels are: individual $25; Family $50; and Patron $100 or more. We couldn’t do what we do for the community without the support of the Friends! Please consider joining.

Speaking of the Friends of the Library, please save the date for the annual meeting, which will be hosted at Adelio’s at 6:30 p.m. on May 28. New York Times bestselling author and Lumberton native Jill McCorkle will be our guest speaker to talk about her new book, “Old Crimes.”

More details on how to reserve your seat will be released soon on our social media and website. If you’d like to be added to our email list, please email Director Katie Fountain at [email protected].

This is an event you do not want to miss.

I am happy to share that the Fairmont Library relocation project is doing well and is on track! The current facility is closed as our staff works to pack up collections and equipment to move to the new facility. If everything goes according to plan, we should be making a grand opening date announcement very soon.

Thank you for your patience while we transition to our beautiful new library. I’d also like to thank the Town of Fairmont for their incredible partnership through this process.

On March 24 we had a very special garden dedication at the Lumberton Library. We received a very generous gift of landscaping from Keith Taylor, of Greenstate, and his family in honor of their beloved mother, Mary Taylor. That day was selected as it was her birthday celebration.

They installed new landscaping in the 2nd Street garden bed by the large children’s library window. There are many beautiful plants including hydrangeas, azaleas, and camellias to name a few. Please make sure you stop by to visit the garden this spring to see the beautiful blooms!

We also recently received a very generous memorial donation from Mr. Bobby Freestone in memory of his wife, Jeanne Freestone. She was an educator. We commissioned two pieces of artwork by local artist Brianna Goodwin to hang in the children’s and teen areas at the St. Pauls Public Library. They are in the process of being installed, so we hope you’ll pop by to visit these beautiful paintings!

Our libraries are here to support our communities through lifelong learning opportunities. We hope you’ll keep visiting us during all stages of your life. We couldn’t do what we do without your support, so thank you for loving your libraries in Robeson County! Happy National Library Week!

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library. Rech her at, [email protected].