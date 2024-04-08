LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are “actively searching” for the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place Monday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:46 p.m. Monday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 900 block of Beam Road, Lumberton in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Brandigan L. Hunt, 33, of Lumberton dead inside a vehicle, according to a prepared statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation determined that the fatal shooting took place at 1038 Holly Swamp Church Road, Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Chase Titus Locklear, 20, of Lumberton, is wanted for the offenses of first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious bodily injury, assault by pointing a gun, and communicating threats, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Locklear or the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office. ”The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office stated, “The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”

THE FACTS

WHAT: Homicide

WHEN: Monday

WHERE: 1038 Holly Swamp Church Road, Lumberton,

SUSPECT: Chase Titus Locklear, 20, of Lumberton.

INVETIGATING: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 910-671-3170