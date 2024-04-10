Time capsules’ contents damaged by water

Along with local officials, trustees of Maxton’s first 50-year time capsule, who were appointed as children in 1974, were on hand as were many others who contributed to it. The 1974 trustees present were Frances James Willis and Margaret Lear.

The Town of Maxton celebrated its 150th birthday where some of the contents of a 50-year-old time capsule was displayed. The Maxton area was first settled in the 1700’s and incorporated in 1874 with the name Shoe Heel.

MAXTON — The Town of Maxton celebrated its 150th birthday with great fanfare although an important element of the festivities was damaged.

The community-wide celebration kicked off Friday evening with a community pep rally at the Townsend Elementary School.

Saturday festivities began with a parade that led into the birthday celebration and an Easter Celebration, all held at Beachum Park. During the celebration, there was a Native American drum circle and a demonstration of several Native American dances.

There were also vendors selling goods such as shirts, hats and inflatable toys to name a few. Free cupcakes and ice cream were also available to all while food vendors had collard sandwiches, blooming onions, ice cream, and more. A gaming truck was also available.

The Maxton area was first settled in the 1700’s — though Native Americans were present long before that — and incorporated in 1874 with the name Shoe Heel. In 1876, the name was changed to Tilden to honor U.S. presidential candidate Samuel Tilden, and then switched back to Shoe Heel in 1881. The town became Maxton in 1887 and the name has stuck.

The big event for the birthday party was to be the opening of a time capsule sealed and buried at Maxton’s 100th birthday celebration in that year 1974. Along with local officials, trustees of that first-time capsule, who were appointed as children in 1974, were on hand as were many others who contributed to it. The 1974 trustees present were Frances James Willis and Margaret Lear.

However, a disappointing discovery was in store for the town. As former Mayor Chip Morton told the crowd, “When we dug up the time capsule from 1974, it was filled with water. Most all the items in it were destroyed. It was guaranteed waterproof, but the company we got it from is probably not in business anymore.”

The few mementos that did survive were on display at the party.

Despite the misfortune, the crowd’s enthusiasm was not dampened. There was still plenty to see and do like add content to a brand new 50-year capsule. Children were encouraged to add memorabilia such as pictures, letters from their parents or to their future selves, an all about me page, or a wrapper from their favorite snack.

It was requested that all items be sealed in a zip-loc bag labeled with the donor’s name and birthday. This capsule will be opened in 2074 but will not be buried.

New time capsule trustees for the 2074 opening are Jasmine McArn, Jalen Oxendine, and another child whose name was not available by press time.