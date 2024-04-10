More arrests pending

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office made a key arrest Tuesday in an attempted murder case, with more arrests pending.

Tuesday’s arrest is one of several violent crimes investigators have been working in the last few days.

Suspect: Jamie “Moose” Wallen in custody

Jamie “Moose” Wallen, 18, of Shannon is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to media release from the Robeson Couny Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, at approximately 7:35 pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 79 Spruce Lane in Shannon, in reference to two individuals who had been shot. The victims were transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center in a privately owned vehicle, prior to the deputies arriving.

Suspect: Chase Titus Locklear in custody

On Monday Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they were “actively searching” for the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place that afternoon in the the 900 block of Beam Road, Lumberton in reference to a shooting. But by Tuesday afternoon, they had theeir suspect in custody.

When deputies arrived at he Beam Road address, they found Brandigan L. Hunt, 33, of Lumberton dead inside a vehicle, according to a prepared statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

In that case, Chase Titus Locklear, 20, of Lumberton, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious bodily injury, assault by pointing a gun, and communicating threats, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday at approximately 12:46 pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 900 block of Beam Road, Lumberton in reference to an individual shot. Brandigan L. Hunt, 33, of Lumberton was found inside of a vehicle deceased upon the arrival of the deputies. The investigation determined that the murder occurred at 1038 Holly Swamp Church Road, Lumberton, according to the Robeson Couny Sheriff’s Office.

Suspect: Zione Irons surrenders

A Lumberton murder suspect turned himself into authorities on Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Zione Irons turned himself over to his parole officer after the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s assistance locating him on Tuesday. Irons is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Deavon Maultsby, 28, of Fayetteville, on Monday.

Suspect: Brian M. Lewis arrested

Brian M. Lewis, 36, of Rowland was apprehended on April 2 in Dillon County, South Carolina, by the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The charges are in relation to a shooting that occurred March 1 in the 5000 block of Highway 710 S., Rowland, according to the Robeson Couny Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and injury to personal property. Lewis is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center without bond. Lewis will be transported back to Robeson County at the conclusion of his extradition process, according to the Robeson Couny Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.