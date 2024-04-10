U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jordan Reasoner, a section chief with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, attaches notional missiles to a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), during a static HIMARS demonstration on Camp Lejeune on April 5.

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert Hallett, the assistant division commander of 2d Marine Division, speaks to the Norwegian Ministry of Defence staff about during a visit on Camp Lejeune, North Carolinaon April 5.

Keith Eikines, a Specialist Director with the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, sits behind a turret atop a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), during a demonstration on Camp Lejeune.

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. J.D. Walker II, a battery commander with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, speaks to Anne Marie Aanerud, left, State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Norway, during a visit to Camp Lejeune, April 5.

Norwegian State Secretary Visits II Marine Expeditionary Force

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — In a demonstration of trans-Atlantic military cooperation, Norwegian State Secretary for the Minister of Defense, Anne Marie Aanerud, visited II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) headquarters at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on April 5, 2024.

Secretary Aanerud’s visit aimed to bolster ties between Norway and II MEF and reinforce the enduring relationship between II MEF and the Norwegian Armed Forces, highlighting those of special interest to Norway. During her visit, Secretary Aanerud engaged with senior leaders from II MEF, gaining insight into the force’s operational capabilities and ongoing missions.

The Norwegian delegation observed static displays, interacted with Marines, and engaged in discussions on topics ranging from interoperability to strategic cooperation in future operations, activities and investments.

Norway and the United States share a long-standing alliance, spanning over seven decades, rooted in mutual respect and a commitment to one another. Visits such as these serve to enhance our understanding of how to integrate and learn from our unique military capabilities and best practices.

The visit comes following the conclusion of the Norwegian-led Exercise Nordic Response 24, formerly known as Exercise Cold Response, part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe in which the U.S. Marine Corps exercises the capability to deploy and train large numbers of Marines and sailors in support of European NATO Allies and partners. During the exercise, II MEF Marines and sailors worked side-by-side with Norwegian allies across warfighting functions, with integrated logistical, medical and ground combat elements.

As Secretary Aanerud concluded her visit to Camp Lejeune, both parties expressed optimism about the future of bilateral military cooperation and reiterated their commitment to a strong and longstanding alliance built upon mutual trust and interoperability.