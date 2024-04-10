SHANNON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred on April 4 in the Rennert community, according to a prepared Statement released Wednesday.

The shooting is part of a string of shootings and arson investigations that are ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday at about 7:35 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 79 Spruce Ln., Shannon, related to a report of two people who had been shot. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital, prior to the deputies arriving.

The two shooing victims, both from Shannon, were hit in during the drive-by shooting.

Jamie Wallen, 18, of Shannon was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Wallen was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Christian Dial, 24, of Shannon was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dial was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $150,000.00 secured bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions are investigating the case. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Division and U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted with the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office statement.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call 911 or contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” , according to the Sheriff’s Office on social media. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”