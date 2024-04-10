LUMBERTON – A 31-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after being thrown off his motorcycle in a two-vehicle crash on Wire Grass Road at Atkinson Road in Robeson County.

Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol were summoned to the area just before 4:30 p.m.

Shawn McNeil was pronounced dead at the hospital. His online obituary says he was from Fayetteville.

The troopers who filed the report were not available Wednesday evening, authorities said.

According to the State Highway Patrol, a 2021 Kia Sorento heading west on Atkinson Road failed to yield and struck the 2003 Suzuki motorcycle going north on Wire Grass Road.

Following the impact, the motorcycle crossed the centerline, veered off to the left side of the road and overturned, throwing off the biker, said a news account citing a trooper’s report.

McNeil’s speed was a factor in the crash, the report said. He was wearing a helmet.

