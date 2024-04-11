CARY — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Migrant Education Program received the 2024 Migrant Education Outstanding Program Award from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction during the North Carolina Migrant Education Program Summit held Tuesday in Cary.

The award was given to the school district for its excellence in the Migrant Education Program, setting it apart as the best Migrant Education Program in the state.

“In addition to their incredible non-stop high-quality performance in data accuracy and program implementation, this district MEP stands out for its innovative and effective programming to the needs of all migratory children, and paying special attention to Priority for Service, Pre-K and out-of-school youth students,” said Alex Charles, Consolidated Section Chief, Federal Programs West, NCDPI.

Charles presented the award to the PSRC Migrant Education Team. The PSRC Migrant Education Program Team led by Superintendent Dr. Williamson and Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Freeman includes Philip Oxendine, PSRC Federal Programs Director; María Hilario Patricio, Migrant Recruiter; Sandra Lopez Greenfield, Migrant COE Reviewer; and Glenys Vasquez, ML/Migrant Program Assistant.

The award comes after the program received the Continuous Program Improvement Award in 2023. Freeman also was recognized in 2023 for her outstanding leadership, commitment and dedication to improve the district’s Migrant Education Program.

“It is very important to highlight that this MEP district is the first in North Carolina MEP Summit history to earn an award back to back, which is a testament to their enduring commitment to excellence with high standards set by leadership and their relentless pursuit of positive outcomes for migratory children and families,” Charles said. “Please join me in congratulating the Public Schools of Robeson County for the 2024 Outstanding MEP Award!”

Jennifer Freeman, assistant superintendent of Student Services, Intervention and Support, shared words of gratitude for the recognition.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].