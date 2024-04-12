LUMBERTON — The Chestnut Street Methodist Church is eager to show its appreciation to the police officers who serve the Lumberton community.

On April 23, the men of the church will be cooking up a hearty breakfast for those who wear police blue inside the city limits.

“It really is about the police officers and showing that appreciation. Because our community needs positive. It really is about them,” said Allison DeSmit, the church’s director of Christian discipleship.

The outreach committee at Chestnut Street Methodist provides refreshments for school teachers once a month as a show of appreciation, she said.

But later this month, Lumberton’s police officers will be recognized with a breakfast at the church at 200 East 8th St.

“They’re going to do a little goodie bag for them. Show them a little love,” DeSmit said.

Around the first of May or first of June, she added, the church intends to do the same sort of thing for the city’s firefighters.

“We don’t know yet about the rescue squad,” DeSmit said. “We’ve got a really active group of folks who are serious about serving that way. Our men will go in there and cook breakfast or a big lunch. We just have a really active group of men.”

Come October, the men of the church stage “a huge fish fry,” she said, serving nearly 2,000 people with fresh fried fish.

“We’ve been doing that for years and years,” said DeSmit. “They’re extending that talent and ability to do all that for the police.”

Herbert Lowry serves as the pastor of the church, where attendance can range from roughly 110 in the fall of the year to approximately 170 around Easter.

A 9:30 a.m. Monday meeting at the church is scheduled to finalize the plans regarding the police breakfast.

“It will be a full prep production,” DeSmit said. “They do it right.”

