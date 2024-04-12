PEMBROKE — One person was killed in a deadly two-vehicle crash that appears to have involved the troubling combination of speed and alcohol early Thursday morning at the intersection of Union Chapel and Evergreen Church roads near Pembroke, says Trooper Donald Tubbs with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 1:56 a.m. when a pickup failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a car. The truck was traveling east on Evergreen Church, and the car was heading south on Union Chapel when they collided, Tubbs said Friday.

Following the impact, the truck ran off the road to the right, overturned and came to a halt in a yard.

The driver of the car that was hit — a 2020 Kia Rio — has been identified as Cierra Rochelle Jacobs, 32, of Pembroke. Robeson County EMS pronounced her dead on the scene.

James Christian Cummings, an 18-year-old who resides on the 2500 block of Evergreen Church Road and the driver of the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was restrained, the State Highway Patrol has said. Speed reportedly played a factor, and impairment was said to be suspected.

Cummings, who refused medical treatment, was arrested and charged with felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired among other charges.

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.