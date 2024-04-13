Those food trucks and vendors you see setting up at Biggs Park Mall next weekend are part of the Food Truck Rodeo, which will be open Friday afternoon and all day next Saturday.

LUMBERTON— Coming this weekend to Lumberton’s Biggs Park Mall is the Carolina Food Truck Rodeo with more than 25 food trucks featuring at least 10 types of food:

Jamaican, Soul, Hispanic, Latin, Italian and much more including old favorites like funnel cakes, turkey legs, Barbeque, soul, Philly Cheesesteak, Italian Sausage, and much, much more.

Organizers are touting the Carolina Food Truck Rodeo as the biggest and best food truck festival that has ever graced Lumberton and Robeson County. “If you can’t find the foods you like here, you’ll probably won’t find them anywhere” according to Brent Bullard, one of the event organizers.

In addition to great food, the Rodeo will feature arts/crafts and business vendors sharing their wares and businesses. There will also be musical entertainment on the Mechanical Bull’s entertainment stage with local beach band Tidal Wave; also, inflatable rides furnished by Lets Go Party Rentals from Leland NC, pony rides, and professional wrestling by Ring Wars Carolina.

Operating hours for the Carolina Food Truck Rodeo at Biggs Park Mall will be 3-9 on Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 20. Vendors, for additional information, call 843-385-3180.