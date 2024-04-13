PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Bijoux, a female pit bull terrier mix. She is friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, curious, independent, funny, athletic and loves kisses. Her foster mom says she is “a sassy sock stealing diva that loves playing with my toys.” She is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, vet exams, and deworming. She would be good in a home with other dogs, cats and children. This puppy will not be spayed before adoption. The spay/neuter will be the responsibility of the new family and must be done at the age of 6 months, per the adoption contract. Her adoption fee is $200. Contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of NC Inc. in Lumberton by email at [email protected] or call 910-740-6843.