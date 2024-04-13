IT’S A TESTIMONY AND MIRACLE that happened five years ago.

God has truly blessed our family.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, our family got a call we never expected to get. Willie had gone into cardiac arrest on Pinecrest Golf Course. One of his golfing friends began CPR and others assisted and called 911. Now, this golf course had an AED which was donated in honor of another golfer Hal Byrd who died at this same golf course on April 11, 2016. On April 16, it was the first time this AED had been used.

God’s hand was working that day. They had to shock him several times. He had three blockages — two that were 100% blocked and the other 90% — in which stents couldn’t be placed. Well, the doctors told us he might not be a candidate for bypass due to them not knowing how long his brain was without oxygen, we as a family knew he should be OK due to the immediate action of bystanders with him. Thank God for each of them. Willie went to Duke and spent a week there before surgery and he came home four days later after having open heart surgery (Quadruple Bypass). Look at God! OUR GOD is AWESOME! We still today Thank all the staff at Pinecrest, EMS, SRMC, DUKE and bystanders that assisted with saving Willie’s life. We know the ultimate hand was God’s We can never repay Him for what He has done for our family.

Willie is truly a miracle and a blessing. We have been through so much more in these five years, but God is still faithful.

We will continue to look to Him for our health and strength.