Annual concert to honor late local musicians

LUMBERTON – A charity fundraiser will take place April 20, to benefit the families of late local musicians.

Robstock II, featuring a variety of musical performances, will be held at Adelio’s Restaurant from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Last year’s event was a sell-out and aided the family of Keith Ross, who passed unexpectedly in the spring of 2022.

“Robstock” became the passion of Brad Davis, executive director of the Robeson County Band of Brothers, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide financial assistance to families who have recently lost a primary caretaker. The organization will continue award annually the “Keith Ross Memorial Scholarship” to a graduating senior from the Public Schools of Robeson County who is pursuing an arts degree at a N.C.-based university. “I wanted to honor his legacy and pay tribute to a more than worthy individual,” said Davis.

This year the organization will donate 100% of the proceeds to the family of Kent Prevatte, another local musician that passed unexpectedly this past year, leaving behind a family to support. In addition to these contributions, the organization also sponsored 10 senior trips to Carowinds for Lumberton High School students.

Performances featured at Robstock II will include Loadbreak, Neighborhood Alien, Gardens of Faith, and Grindhouse. Hosted by Comedian Rob Schneider, and DJ Maurice Floyd.

Sponsors for the event include GMC Construction of NC, Mr. P’s Skateworld, Cakes, Pastries & More, Peterson Toyota, RDP Graphics, and SJC Custom Drums.

Attendees can also provide support through merchandise sales and a raffle the night of the event. Items to be raffled include a signed copy of “Breathing Music, Signing Metallica, Beating Death,” by Michael Alago, the former A&R executive who signed Metallica to Elektra Records, a personalized ROBCOBOB inspired bass drum head designed by SJC Custom Drums, as well as artistic pieces created by Jamie Hardy and Rachael Tijerina.

“We want to do this every year and help someone different each time,” Davis said. “We’ve had such a great musical legacy in this area, and we just want to help each other, hence our name, the “Robeson County Band of Brothers.”

For information and donations, visit www.facebook.com/robesoncountybandofbrothers.

James Bass, the director of the Givens Performing Arts Center, is on the organizing committee staging Robstock II, the second annual benefit rock concert to take place April 20 at Adelio’s in downtown Lumberton.