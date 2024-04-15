LUMBERTON – Working Lands Trust (WLT), a state-wide land trust dedicated solely to preserving working farms and forests, is proud to announce the appointment of four exemplary leaders to its board of directors.

WLT welcomes Jessica Long, Edward Hunt, Jasmine Locklear, and Dewitt Hardee whose diverse experiences and deep commitment to agriculture will bolster the organization’s mission to preserve North Carolina’s vital food and fiber industry for future generations.

Jessica Long (Rowan County), the passionate owner of Church Creek Farms, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in local sustainable agriculture. Having transitioned from a 13-year nursing career to revitalizing a century-old farm that specializes in cut flowers, Jessica exemplifies the spirit of community-driven agriculture that WLT champions.

Edward Hunt (Robeson County), serving as the Sustainability Coordinator at the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub at UNCP, offers a unique perspective on addressing regional disparities through his collaborative work with various universities and agricultural organizations. His role highlights the critical intersection of sustainability, economics, and food security.