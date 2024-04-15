LUMBERTON – The Public Schools of Robeson County has been awarded a $200,000 school safety grant to install additional cameras.

The Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools provided the funding.

The district will use the money to place bus cameras on the remaining yellow buses at elementary schools. Remaining cameras will be placed on high school and activity buses not currently equipped with those systems.

The installation of equipment on those buses is expected to begin this week, according to a Friday news release from the school system.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to equip more buses with cameras. Our goal is to continue to enhance student safety through grant opportunities like the School Safety Grant,” Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of the district’s Auxiliary Services, said in the release.

The cameras can assist law enforcement officers with investigations of drivers who pass stopped school buses, Locklear said in the release. In addition, bus camera footage can be accessed if an incident occurs on a bus or if the bus is involved in a crash.

