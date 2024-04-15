LUMBERTON – The Robeson County Vision Zero Talk Force and the N.C. Department of Transportation have invited the public to attend a May 9 workshop to launch the planning for their highway safety action plan previously announced in January.

“We are encouraging our stakeholders, including law enforcement, task force members and various agency officials and planning partners, to participate in the workshop on that Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at UNC-Pembroke’s Comtech facility auditorium,” a news release said.

The facility is at 115 Livermore Drive in Pembroke.

The public’s input “will be valuable as we develop this plan over the coming year,” the release said.

The goals of the plan include the reduction of highway deaths and serious injuries, learning about transportation safety problems, and developing and prioritizing highway safety improvement strategies.

Discussion points for the workshop will include:

– What is your organization’s role in improving highway safety?

– Who should we reach out to, and how do we best engage the community during this planning process?

– What are the most critical transportation safety problems in the county?

– What would a safer transportation system in Robeson County look like?