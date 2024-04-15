Lumberton Police asking for public’s help in identifying woman

ROWLAND – Investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a Rowland man in connection to a murder that occurred Sunday morning.

​Scotti Dewayne Tyler, 38, is wanted for first-degree murder and nine counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

​On Sunday at roughly 5:52 a.m., the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Levi Road in Rowland in reference to an individual shot.

Lydia Ann Hoyos, 36, of Rowland was found deceased inside of her residence upon the arrival of the deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

​Tyler and Hoyos were recently in a relationship and shared two children, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

In an earlier news release posted on the Sheriff’s Office website, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins had confirmed that deputies, Homicide and Crime Scene investigators were working a death investigation in the area of Levi Road and N.C. 710, outside of Rowland.

​Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tyler or the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Missing person

Meanwhile, the Lumberton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in this photo who is said to have been involved in an assault.

Please contact the department with any information on this person at 910-671-3845.