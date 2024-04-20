Business is combination convenience store, chicken restaurant

LUMBERTON – The privately owned chain of Royal Farms convenience stores will soon be opening its first location in Lumberton.

The business will include a chicken restaurant inside the store.

Royal Farms, at 2744 N. Roberts Ave., is probably more familiar to northern motorists, and has earned a reputation for its chicken and potato wedges.

Royal Farms is scheduled to open its doors to the public in Lumberton on May 20, a news release states.

Late Thursday afternoon, only construction workers could be found on the premises of the store by exit 20 for Interstate 95.

Aliyah Atayee, the social media and public relations manager for Royal Farms, did not immediately return phone messages left Tuesday and Wednesday.

“This location will feature a gas station with 16 fueling positions and operate 24 hours and 365 days a year to service all convenience, food and fuel needs,” states a news release from the company. “The new store promises to deliver the same high standards of quality and convenience that customers have come to expect; from freshly prepared fried chicken and made-to-order sandwiches to an array of breakfast options, Royal Farms offers something for everyone, any time of day,” the release said.

The company was established in 1959.

According to its website, the parent company operates more than 200 stores throughout Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

To celebrate its arrival in Lumberton, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu.

The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-lumberton-nc-soft-opening-tickets-865654685467?aff.

For those interested in working for Royal Farms, visit https://www.royalfarms.com/careers/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time and an employee store discount.

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

On the corporate website, Royal Farms promotes itself as serving “world famous chicken, sandwiches, snacks, the best brew in town and much more. ‘Eat, drink and be clucky.’ ”