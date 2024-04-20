Nonprofits, health agencies and community members gather to highlight factors that contribute to grim disparity, brainstorm solutions to combat poor outcomes

Tchernavia Montgomery, executive director at Care Ring and a licensed clinical social worker. She said Care Ring organized the conference to bring stakeholders together to improve Black maternal health outcomes. “Events like this will hopefully only culminate more energy and enthusiasm around trying to solve a problem collectively,” she said.

One of six busts created by artist Chimere Neal, a licensed clinical social worker, and the Care Ring Maternal Child Health team to represent external factors like implicit bias, obstetric racism and underlying health conditions that contribute to the Black mortality rate. The busts were displayed at the Black Maternal Health Conference on April 11.

Keyona Oni, a family medicine physician who also practices obstetrics, shares her experience with pregnancy and how it shaped her practice.

Speakers shared insights during a panel on interdisciplinary collaboration at a Black Maternal Health Conference on April 11 in Charlotte. Care Ring hosted the conference and is planning for another event next year.

Tomeka Isaac, executive director at Jace’s Journey, shares her personal experience of losing her son and nearly losing her life which turned her into a fierce advocate working to spread awareness and eliminate disparities in maternal and infant health.

Almost six years ago, Tomeka Isaac said she came very close to joining a list no one wants to be part of — the tally of Black women who have died related to pregnancy.

In May 2018, Isaac’s pregnancy took a turn at 35 weeks when she passed out. She was rushed to a small hospital in Pineville, North Carolina, and admitted to the emergency room.

At the hospital, a doctor told Isaac and her husband that her son had died in utero. They also diagnosed her with HELLP syndrome — a life-threatening pregnancy complication.

Issac said she was shuttled to another hospital for emergency surgery, which included a cesarean section. She was bleeding internally and had a softball-sized blood clot.

“I was dying,” Issac said. “They threw everything at me — including the kitchen sink — to save my life. They cut me open. They packed me with sponges … I coded.”

“It was a very traumatic experience for my family,” she added. “My poor husband lost his son and in that moment didn’t know if he would lose his wife as well.”

Isaac ultimately underwent seven surgeries and stayed in the hospital for 45 days before going home without her son, whom they named Jace.

After she got home, she went back through her medical records, wanting to understand what happened. That’s when the 40-year-old Isaac learned that, even though she was at an elevated risk for preeclampsia due to her age, her doctors never took a urine sample throughout her pregnancy — a routine test that could have helped identify her condition. High protein levels in her urine could have revealed the complication and led to better — and earlier — intervention.

“When we realized that, I was mortified,” Isaac recalled. “I was so devastated.”

“I didn’t know that was a thing. I didn’t know that they weren’t doing it. I didn’t know they should have been. I remember going into the doctor’s office one day and the nurse asked me, ‘Do you need to pee?’ And I said, ‘No, but do you need for me to pee?’ That’s different, right?”

Isaac shared her story Thursday at a Black Maternal Health Conference in Charlotte. Her personal experience pushed her to found Jace’s Journey — a nonprofit working to address disparities in maternal health outcomes — with her husband in 2019.

“I had the resources. I had the access. I had the education,” said Isaac, who has an advanced degree in business and has worked as an executive in Fortune 500 companies. “I went to every single appointment to leave that hospital without my son. That trauma brought me here.”

Her story of nearly dying during childbirth is not an isolated incident. The statistics show it’s all too common for Black women to face pregnancy-related deaths and severe maternal morbidities.

Black women in the United States are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 300 people frustrated by this persisting disparity gathered at Charlotte’s Friendship Missionary Baptist Church for a conference hosted by Care Ring, a nonprofit organization providing health services to the uninsured, underinsured or those lacking access to affordable health care in Mecklenburg County. Their goal: to discuss and brainstorm ways to improve Black maternal health outcomes. About a quarter of attendees were Black mothers who were informed by their own experiences and interactions with the health care system.

“I’m glad that we’re here, but it’s frustrating because we shouldn’t have to be here,” said Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County’s public health director. “This is not a problem that has to exist. It doesn’t exist everywhere.”

A persisting disparity

The maternal mortality rate in the United States greatly exceeds the maternal mortality rates of other Western countries. The U.S. maternal mortality rate in 2021 was 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up from a rate of 20.1 deaths per 100,000 in 2019. This amounted to 1,205 women nationwide dying from maternal causes in 2021.

In North Carolina, the overall rate of maternal death is higher than the U.S. average. In 2021, the state’s maternal mortality rate was 44 deaths per 100,000 births, according to CDC data compiled and analyzed by the investigative news organization MuckRock.

Additionally, more than 80 percent of maternal deaths are preventable, according to data collected from Maternal Mortality Review Committees — groups in 36 states that gather to examine deaths during or within a year of pregnancy.

The North Carolina Maternal Mortality Review Committee released its latest findings in February on maternal deaths associated with pregnancy that occurred in 2018 and 2019. Out of 181 deaths reviewed, committee members determined that 76 deaths were pregnancy-related.

Among the pregnancy-related deaths, the group found that mental health conditions were the overall leading cause of death, followed by overdose. For Black maternal mortality during this period, homicide was the leading cause of death.

Notably, discrimination — by race and other personal characteristics such as substance use, weight and incarceration history — was determined to be a probable contributing factor in nearly 70 percent of pregnancy-related deaths.