Two students recognized as All-State Outstanding Performers

SPRING LAKE — Lumberton High School students took top spots during the NC A Cappella Choir and Show Choir Competitions held recently.

The Lumberton Senior A Cappella Choir, Noteworthy, took the fourth-place spot in the state competition held on April 13 at Overhills High School. Each competing choir is judged on 10 objectives of Vocal Production and 5 objectives of Visual Production. The group performed for a prestigious panel of judges including composer/arranger Andy Beck.

In addition, Lumberton High School students Timothy Swindell and Addie Billingsley were among 15 students recognized statewide as All-State Outstanding Performers.

The students who comprise Noteworthy are Haley Lewter, ShaNaya Haywood, Beonca Jones, JahNyla Parris, Ariane Carter, Addie Billingsley, Glennda McArthur, Kaylee McMillan, Chrislyn Owens, Jonathan Haywood, Timothy Swindell, Shelton Locklear, Anthony Chavis, and Jaylen Wright.

The competition was held at Overhills High School on April 13. The choir has competed in the NC Association for Scholastic Activities sponsored event starting in 2023.

“This particular group of students has excelled against all odds. The majority of these students spent their freshman year in quarantine. They have gone above and beyond and surpassed all expectations musically,” said Lumberton High School Director of Vocal Music Teresa Davis.

“They have come together not only as a performing group, but as a family that works together to set and meet goals and excel as student musicians. The work ethic they have developed as a performing ensemble will take them far in life,” she added.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson also shared congratulatory remarks for the choir and Davis.

“I would like to commend choir members for their excellence and their well-deserved recognition at the state level,” Dr. Freddie Williamson said.

“I also would like to congratulate Teresa Davis and thank her for her leadership and commitment to student success. These students are extraordinary and we are proud of their hard work, drive and dedication, which will serve them well as they continue on their way to a bright future ahead,” Williamson said.

