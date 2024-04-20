COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Artist Kendreek Mitchel performs a live demonstration of artwork during the annual Arts on Elm event in 2022.

Arts on Elm Arts & Crafts Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 in Downtown Lumberton. Enjoy food trucks, kids activities, arts and crafts and live music.

RAE Youth Art Exhibition – IPCA is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at Inner Peace Center for the Arts, 302 N Chestnut St, Lumberton. Will Rowan was an art enthusiast, collector and an active supporter of the arts. He worked with IPCA and initiated RAE, an annual youth art exhibition. Art teachers – select works of middle school or high school students to represent the school and submit for display. An open reception and viewing of the exhibition provides an opportunity to showcase the talents of students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 30. The exhibition is available for viewing until May 4, during Inner Peace Center for the Arts regular open hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. Call 910-802-4340 for more information.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting – Shoot For Hope is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center as a competitor or observer. Times of events vary with two stages Saturday and two stages Sunday. To reserve RVs and Stalls please contact Lori Mullis at 864-497-0421. Find more information at https://doublelbarshooters.net/.

The Carolina Food Truck Rodeo at Biggs Park Mall will take place 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today in Biggs Park Mall Parking Lot, 2922 N. Elm St., Lumberton. Enjoy live music, carnival rides, food trucks and vendors.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton: Visit the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday.

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont will take place at 4:30, Tuesday at Hector Mac Lean Library, 106 S Main St, Fairmont.

Robeson Community College’s Job Fair will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 23 on the Center Lawn of Campus.Find more information at [email protected].

Painting Class – Happenings on Elm will take place at 6 p.m. April 23 at 605 N. Elm St., Lumberton. Join Tanya Underwood as the instructor while painting “Spring Showers.” The cost of the class is $35. This is always an enjoyable time of fellowship and laughs.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, will take place 10:30–11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Annie H McEachern Library, 223 W Broad St, St Pauls.

Rob Cole — Happenings on Elm will perform at 6 p.m. April 25. Rob Cole is a local singer/songwriter who returns for live entertainment. Rob sings a variety of music including his own beautiful songs. Rob was featured on “The Voice” and did an amazing job representing Robeson County. Come dine in at Happenings on Elm and hear our own Rob Cole presenting the music for the evening.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton will take place 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Robeson County Committee of 100 Annual Dinner/Program Meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 30 the Dinner/Program will include Speaker Chad Porter, coach and author of “Severed Dreams” and a Lumberton native.

National Day of Prayer will be celebrated at noon on May 2 at Fairmont Community Park. The public is welcome to attend.

Playground ribbon cutting: The Public Schools of Robeson County and CONNECT Community Inc. are expected to cut the ribbon on the “Kid-Designed, Community-Built Playground” at 2:30 p.m. May 4 at Lumberton Junior High School, 82 Marion Road, Lumberton.

Senior Bingo will take place from noon to 2 p.m. May 11 at the Fairmont Heritage Center

Robeson Community College’s Human Resource Management 50-hour Hybrid Class is scheduled for May16. Call 910-272-3671 or send email to Julie Baxley at [email protected] for more information.

May Day will take place all day May 18 in downtown Fairmont; this will include a parade, food vendors, music, games.

The Fairmont High School senior class job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 22 at the Fairmont Heritage Center.

Spring Golf Tournament: The Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Spring Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 23 at Pine Crest Golf Club. Local businesses are encouraged to donate items for gift bags. Call 910-739-4750 to register.

School board and county commissioners: The PSRC Board of Education and Robeson County Commissioner has scheduled a special called meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at PSRC Central Office, at 100 Hargrave St., Lumberton. The meetings agenda includes the following: Public Comments, PSRC Strategic Plan, ESSER Funds Expenditures & Capital Projects, Current Expense Per Pupil Increase Request, New CTE School Update, School Construction/Renovation Bond Consideration, and 2024 High School Graduation Schedules. The Board of Education will also meet in closed session to consider confidential student matters and to consult with the board’s attorney.

A Memorial Day program will take place at noon on May 27 at Fairmont Heritage Center

The last day of school for all public schools in Robeson County in June 7

NC Veteran Stand Down: The Lumbee Tribe of NC Veteran Stand Down event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Boys and Girls Club, 120 Youth Dr. in Pembroke. Available Resources in clude the following: Health Screenings, Dental Assistance, Mental Health Services, Employment Assistance, Housing/Shelter Assistance, Peer Support, Veterans’ Benefits Assistance, Gear Distribution, Training Opportunities, Haircuts, Crisis and Recovery Services. Meals will be provided by Blue Cross of North Carolina. Visit www.abccm-vsc.org or call 855-962-8387 for more information.

ONGOING

Kiwanis Centennial Anniversary Project: The Kiwanis Club is raising funds to build an inclusive playground at Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Anyone interested in donating should contact Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or Tim Little at 910-734-1866 or send email to [email protected].

Send your community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard by email at [email protected].