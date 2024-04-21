U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division Band performs at Peterson Elementary School

Peterson Elementary School’s gymnasium was alive with music, singing and dancing during a visit Wednesday from the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division All-American Brass Quintet and Woodwind Ensemble.

RED SPRINGS — Peterson Elementary School hosted its Month of the Military Child Celebration on Wednesday as the school saluted military members and students.

Music filled Peterson Elementary School’s gymnasium as the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division All-American Brass Quintet and Woodwind Ensemble performed and students danced, sang and celebrated the month of the military child.

“During the month of the military child, it is important for us to recognize and appreciate these young heroes,” said fourth-grader Taylor McBryde, who serves as the school’s Student Government Association Secretary.

“Let’s honor these amazing kids for their bravery, their sacrifice, and their unwavering support of our military. To all the military children out there, we salute you! Thank you for your courage, your resilience, and your unwavering spirit. You inspire us all,” McBryde said.

Sgt. Jeremiah Sutton, of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, attended the event and sat with his daughter Alice, who attends the school.

“When the school systems bring attention to the nation’s guardians I think it warms a lot of soldiers’ hearts,” Sutton said.

“Many students and staff members are wearing purple attire in support of military children. Purple is the official color for this national event,” Peterson Elementary Principal Brian Freeman said on Wednesday.

Students and staff also sang to various musical selections from Disney movies performed by the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division All-American Brass Quintet.

“These are my favorite kinds of missions. I love coming to the schools,” said Specialist Anton Skojac, 82nd Airborne Division Band clarinetist.

“When we come out here the music seems to impact the children differently. It just makes me feel really good being out here being able to share my love of music with children especially during the month of the military child. I’m a military child myself and we never had access to this type of thing so it’s really cool to come out here and share because we don’t get to do it very often,” Skojac added.

Specialist Jacob Wagner, a saxophonist in the 82nd Airborne Division Band, said it was “heartwarming” to watch students sing along and enjoy the performance.

“I’m glad I get to serve my country by doing stuff like this for the love of communities,” Wagner said.

Red Springs High School JROTC Color Guard members participated in the posting of the colors at the start of the ceremony. In addition, second graders at the school also participated in expressing the challenges that military children face during the program.

“What a great way to celebrate the month of the military child!” said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Sealey. “We are proud of the program presented Wednesday at Peterson Elementary School. The program was patriotic and moving and we are so thankful for the school’s vision and the willingness of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division All-American Brass Quintet and Woodwind Ensemble to perform at the event.”