FAIRMONT – The ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Fairmont Public Library is tentatively scheduled for May 1.

The time has yet to be set, but a news release from the town said it will be shared soon.

“This is a very special moment for Fairmont as our former post office of 62 years now becomes our brand new showcase library and youth resource center.

The following are news briefs printed in the latest mayor’s email correspondence from Mayor Charles Kemp.

In other Fairmont business news, a historic plaque ceremony will be held on the front lawn of Town Hall on Thursday at 11 a.m. to honor David and Earl Britt.

These longtime Fairmont lawyers, legislators and judges were originally from the McDonald area and over the years served our town, state and nation.

The late David Britt, a Fairmont town attorney, served in the North Carolina State House of Representatives. He served as speaker of the house and the first N.C. Court of Appeals judge. Britt also was elected to the N.C. State Supreme Court.

Fairmont town attorney Earl Britt served as the U.S. District judge for 42 years.

“The public is urged and welcome to attend this plaque ceremony in homor and memory of these two giants from Fairmont history,” the news release said.

– Ground clearing has gotten underway on a Dollar General DG Mart on Walnut Street. The store is being constructed on the grass lot beside the Fairmont Fire Hall.

“Another great addition to our ever-growing and progressive downtown,” the release said. “Walnut Street is becoming the center of much progress in town a new drive-thru Walgreens and a Robeson Health Care Corporation medical clinic that was recently completed.

