PEMBROKE – The death of a 47-year-old Pembroke man is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenny Dean Locklear was found dead when deputies arrived at a 2600 block of West McDuffie Crossing Road address in Lumberton on Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a prepared statement.

Locklear was shot, authorities said. No other details were available at this time.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.