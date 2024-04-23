Contact Info: Executive Editor David Kennard, 910-635-1557; Sports Editor: Chris Stilles, 843-731-5661. Deadlines: Stories ready to place: 2 p.m.; Pagination to Press: 3 p.m.

Page A1

TEMPLATE: XX – Theater story goes down Lft rail. Photo gallery filles four collumns on left – similar to the Eclipse front page. Date: April 24, 2024. Vol: 155, Issue: 33 (of 104)

Skyboxes:

2-ROB042424ArtsOnElm – Photo package – similar to the ecplipse front page

3-ROB042424HistoricTheaterGrant, one photo, Inches: 42. Trim from bottom to fit

Floorboard: Yes

Jumps go first to Page A10, Then to A9 if needed.

Page A2

ROB042424ObitMcArthur, one mug, Inches: 8

ROB042424ObitXXX, XX, Inches: XX

ROB042424ObitXXX, XX, Inches: XX

ROB042424PocketPark, Photos: one. Inches: TK

ROB042424PembrokeHomicide, Photos: NONE, Inches: 3

ROB042424Causey, column mug, Inches: 13

Page A3

ROB042424FairmontLibrary, NO PHOTO. Inches: 9

ROB042424RCCMeaut, Photos: one, Inches: 20

ROB042424CommunityCalendar, Photos: Graphic, Inches: 27

Page A4 Editor Approved 1:16 p.m. DK

ROB042424OpinionCartoon, Standalone, Ready To Place

ROB042424OpinionShaperMartin, Column mug, WITH: Factboxx, Inches: 20

ROB042424OpinionTheySaidIt, five mugs -please run them all at the top of the column under the Kicker. Inches: 10 NOTE: this is filler it can trim from the bottom up

ROB042424OpinionHood, Column mug, Inches: 21

BE AN OPINION SHAPER: If you can express an opinion in 800 words or fewer — one every three months — you probably have what it takes to be a Robesonian Opinion Shaper. Contact Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@www.robesonian.com.

Page A5 Editor Approved 12:58 p.m. DK

Comics

Page A6 Editor Approved 12:58 p.m. DK

Classifieds

Page A7

ROB042424UNCPCommencement, Mug shot. Inches: 12

ROB042424ChurchAnniversary, One photo, Inches: 3

Page A8

ROB042424TruckTouch, Photos: five, Inches: 21 – Please fill the page with story and photos

Page A9

ROB042424Google, Photos: one, Inches: 10

ROB042424CyberAttack, Photos: one, Inches: 12

ROB042424EarlyVoting, Logo, 30 inches

ROB042424Bathroom, 35 inches w/2 photos

Page A10

Jumps from Page A1