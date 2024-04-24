$200,000 to

LUMBERTON — A $200,000 state grant will support The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theatre in downtown Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The grant was one of 18 approved requests under the state’s new Rural Downtown Economic Development (RDED) program.

Those 18 RDED grants were among 31 grants announced Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper and the The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA). In total, $10,982,835 grant funds were announced Tuesday.

According to the Commercve Department the funds are expected to create 565 jobs and attract more than $211 million in public and private investment.

Lumberton’s $200,000 grant titled “The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theatre – Lumberton’s Catalyst for Downtown Revitalization,” provides funds to rehabilitate the historic building — renovating the lobby and bathrooms, and expanding the event space by 8,295 square feet, ultimately leveraging $2,923,300 in investments, according to the Commerce Department.

“The state’s Rural Infrastructure Authority sees North Carolina through a lens of opportunity,” Gov. Cooper said. “All of our great state deserves the opportunity to thrive. These grants offer rural areas the resources and support they need to capitalize on their full potential.”

According to information from the Department of Commerce, the purpose of the RDED program is to “support downtown revitalization and economic development initiatives that are intended to help local governments grow and leverage downtown districts as assets for economic growth, economic development, and prosperity. Funding availability is at the discretion of the Rural Infrastructure Authority.”

“These grants are vital to the overall prosperity of North Carolina and its people,” said Machelle Baker Sanders, N.C. Commerce Secretary. “We are particularly excited to recognize the first recipients of our new Rural Downtown Economic Development Grant program, which serves as yet another tool to support businesses and build stronger communities.”

In addition to reviewing and approving funding requests, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority formulates policies and priorities for grant and loan programs administered by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development team. Its 17 voting members are appointed by the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President Pro Tem. The North Carolina Secretary of Commerce serves as a member of the authority, ex officio.

Other projects funded in the Public Buildings Category include the following:

– City of Burlington (Alamance County): A $462,500 grant will assist the City of Burlington in renovating and expanding the Paramount Theater. The project will include the creation of an upstage crossover, stage right wing, and an additional dressing room as well as upfits to the electrical, fire alarm and utility systems. Additionally, the project will include the 12,390-square-foot expansion to a building adjacent to the historic theater, ultimately leveraging $1,074,873 in investments.

– Town of Hildebran (Burke County): A $62,500 grant will support the Town of Hildebran’s Auditorium Renovations Project. The project will improve ADA accessibility and enhance the usability of the existing auditorium by creating a concessions/ticketing area, expanding the backstage area to include changing rooms, restrooms, storage space, and a green room. The project is expected to leverage $901,555 in investments.

– Town of Valdese (Burke County): A $487,500 grant will assist Valdese in renovating the Old Rock School, improving ADA accessibility, safety and functionality, and increasing the building’s energy efficiency. The project is expected leverage $1,284,014 in investments.

– Town of Spencer (Rowan County): A $275,000 grant will assist Spencer’s Town Park Multi-Use Pavilion and Amenities Project, which aims to create a town park and rehabilitate three buildings in order to house new small businesses. The project is set to leverage $2,334,000 in investments.

– City of Laurinburg (Scotland County): A $450,000 grant will support Laurinburg’s Restoration of 127 Main Street Project, which includes the rehabilitation of a 12,038-square-foot building, with plans to house a restaurant on the first floor and event space on the second floor. The project includes exterior and interior renovations including electrical, plumbing, HVAC, walls, floors and new restroom facilities, ultimately leveraging $1,892,068 in investments.

– Stokes County: A $125,000 grant will support the Arts Block of Stokes in Downtown Danbury Project. The rehabilitation project will improve a 7,888-square-foot building for three hospitality businesses – a brewery, a bakery, and a farm-to-table restaurant. The project will leverage $1,501,374 in investments.

The following grants were funded in the Public Infrastructure Category:

– City of Morganton (Burke County): An $850,000 grant will assist the City of Morganton in making renovations to the North Green Street Streetscape. The renovations will upgrade existing utilities, including water, sanitary sewer, electric, fiber, cable and telephone. The grant will also aid in the placement of utilities underground. The project is expected to leverage an investment of $2,357,463.

– City of Lenoir (Caldwell County): A $325,000 grant will support a 6-acre campus in Lenoir, including the renovation of the LHS Gymnasium and Auditorium for improved accessibility, and the construction of a 4,300-square-foot covered outdoor pavilion as a part of the expansion of the Overmountain Victory Trail. The project is set to leverage $3,497,078 in investments.

– City of Newton (Catawba County): A $475,000 grant will assist the City of Newton in its Downtown Revitalization Streetscape Project. The project will entail pedestrian improvements, lighting, underground utilities, water and sewer line upgrades, bike lanes and on-street parking. The project is expected to leverage $8,419,049 in investments.

– Town of Murphy (Cherokee County): A $250,000 grant will support Murphy’s Town Square Revitalization Project, including a brick paver design on all four corners of the town square, pedestrian improvements, and the installation of lighting, a small stage and water lines. The project is anticipated to leverage $1,031,864 in investments.

– Town of Old Fort (McDowell County): An $850,000 grant will support Phase 1 of the Town of Old Fort’s Downtown Streetscape project. Phase 1, North Catawba Avenue, is a two-block improvement plan aimed to improve ADA accessibility and connectivity from downtown to the Fonta Flora State Trail and the Pisgah National Forest located nearby. The project will leverage $914,935 in investments.

– Town of Carthage (Moore County): A $512,500 grant will support the Town of Carthage’s Streetscape Infrastructure Downtown Project, including the first three of a 10-phase pedestrian improvement and parking plan. The project is set to leverage $27,071 in investments.

– Elizabeth City (Pasquotank County): A $300,000 grant will support Elizabeth City’s Water Street Transformation Project, which includes streetscape and pedestrian improvements, lighting, ADA accessibility and crosswalks to align with the Fast Ferry Project along Water Street from Main to Ehringhaus streets. The project is expected leverage $957,758 in investments.

– City of Mount Airy (Surry County): A $487,500 grant will support Mount Airy’s Mill District Streetscape Initiative, which includes streetscape improvements on Franklin Street, connecting the Spencer’s Mill Redevelopment to the Arts & Entertainment District on Market Street and to Historic Main Street. The project includes improvements to sidewalks, curbs, and gutters, the installation of buried utilities, and modifications for ADA accessibility and amenities. This initiative is expected to leverage $1,659,500 in investments.

– The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Kenny Flowers. Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition and site improvements.