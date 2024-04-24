LUMBERTON — According to Forbes magazine, the secret to keeping a family business running for generations to come is for the business to “decide who will be making the decisions for the organization and who will hold those leadership posts in the future.”

In other words, businesses need to take part in succession planning before the need ever arises, and that’s what the owners of Mike’s Heating and Air Conditioning and Electrical in Fayetteville are doing.

Their daughter, Maryellen Meaut is planning to take the lead in ensuring the financial side of the business remains sound, while her brothers have been asked to oversee the services offered in heating and air.

That’s why Maryellen chose to enroll at Robeson Community College and major in accounting. This May she will graduate with an associate of applied science degree in accounting and finance, as a first-generation college student.

“I work for my parents and I want to keep working for them,” Maryellen stated. “I wanted to follow in my Dad’s footsteps, I loved the business aspect of it, and after college, I will become the financial office manager for the company.”

Maryellen has spent the last year and a half working in healthcare as an EKG monitor technician. It’s a job that she loved and at times wanted to further her education in, but the opportunity of working in the business that her family built was too good to pass up.

“I hope that me and my brothers can expand it and that it can become bigger,” Maryellen said. “Right now, we are two small companies.”

Her parents also own Southernboy Baggers, a dealership that specializes in the sales of motorcycles.

“I am hoping to continue to learn more, especially from both of my parents,” Maryellen stated. “I will also get my heating and air license and continue to work in the family business.”

Maryellen plans on taking the state boards for air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration by challenging the exam. She hopes to take it by the beginning of next year.

“I want to know all parts of the business and how everything works,” Maryellen said. “I have learned a lot from my Dad about heating and air conditioning.”

As Maryellen prepares for graduation and helps to run the family business, she has a lot of praise for her instructors at Robeson Community College that she would like to share.

“The teachers are very nice, I loved the smaller classes,” Maryellen said. “When I first went to find out about the programs, everyone was so friendly and kind.”

Opting to complete the degree 100% online, Maryellen was able to continue her education while working for her parents.

“The teachers have helped me a lot, even doing it all online, everyone has been very helpful,” she said. “They give you one-on-one help if you need it.”

With earning a degree and preparing for the next steps ahead of her, Maryellen says, “It makes me feel very proud, sometimes it has been overwhelming, but it has been a long time coming. I first started in 2018, took a year break, and then decided to come back.”

Based on her experience, Maryellen says that she would recommend Robeson Community College to anyone and that a degree in accounting can change your life.

“Getting a degree can be stressful, but the reward in the end is well worth it,” Maryellen stated. “If anyone wants to get a degree, they should go to RCC, follow your dreams of what you want to go to school for.”

“I’m really proud of myself and what I have achieved. I hope that I have set a good example for my nieces and nephews to follow behind me,” she added.

“Anyone that wants to go to school, I would say do it, so long as you do the work, it is very rewarding to have that degree behind you,” she says.

“If you want a degree in accounting, I hope you like math,” she said with a smile. “It’s nothing but math all day long.”

Maryellen says that if it weren’t for the family business, she might consider going into real estate or working at a bank as a financial advisor.

“The possibilities are endless with a degree in accounting,” Maryellen said.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].